Motorcycle crashes into car on BKE before Woodlands Checkpoint exit

SINGAPORE - A motorcycle rammed into a car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the Woodlands Checkpoint exit on Tuesday morning (July 17).

The Straits Times understands that the car had been changing lanes, and the motorcycle was unable to slow down in time.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident on the BKE towards Woodlands at 10.18am.

Police investigations are ongoing.