Motorcycle crashes into car at traffic junction in Punggol

SINGAPORE - A motorcycle crashed into a car at the junction where Punggol Road and Punggol Field intersect on Wednesday morning (July 11).

In a video uploaded to Facebook, the motorcycle is shown running a red light at high speed and crashing headfirst into the left side of a car turning right.

The pillion rider is flung from her seat due to the force of the collision.

Parts of the shattered motorcycle, and what might be a helmet, are scattered across the junction from the impact as well.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 7.28am.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist and his pillion rider, a 27-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.