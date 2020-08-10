Motion in Action

WISH FOR SINGAPORE

My wish for Singapore is that we will overcome Covid-19 so that front-line workers will be able to visit their loved ones, those who have lost their jobs will be rehired soon and that Covid-19 patients will recover and get to go home.

@shayneunknown

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Took a stroll down the CBD after work and was mesmerised by the light-up for NDP 2020. Singapore, despite everything, you remain beautiful and are full of promise for your people and those who have come here to chase their dreams. Thank you for always keeping us safe. Happy birthday SG!

@kainizam

GALAXY TEST DRIVE

