NATIONAL DAY PARADE 2020: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Motion in Action

Fireworks seen from Gardens by the Bay. This photo was captured using the wide-angle camera in Photo mode. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A member of the Red Lions team whizzing through the air near Sengkang General Hospital yesterday. This photo was captured using 5x optical zoom and laser autofocus. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Six F-15SG fighter aircraft flying overhead in delta formation as seen from the Padang. This photo was captured using the 12MP telephoto camera that has 5x optical zoom. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Young spectators watching the Red Lions coming in to land at a field in Toh Guan Road. This photo was captured using the 5x optical zoom telephoto camera with live focus. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Members of uniformed groups saluting during the state flag fly-past. The parade at the Padang was scaled down due to Covid-19, with just 150 people watching and four marching contingents. This photo was captured using the wide-angle camera in Photo mode. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A Leopard 2SG main battle tank and other military vehicles in the mobile column travelling along Jalan Bukit Merah. Excited spectators lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the action as the mobile column reached into the heartland, covering 200km along five routes. This photo was captured using the 10x optical and digital zoom camera. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The presidential gun salute taking place at the Padang for the first time in NDP history. In previous years, the gunners and their 25-pounder ceremonial guns were stationed off site. This photo was captured using the 12MP telephoto camera and burst shot feature. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Dancers performing an item called The Storm, which was part of the Challenges We Face segment of the National Day Parade evening show at The Star Vista last night. This photo was captured using the 5x optical zoom. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.
Published
42 min ago

The Straits Times Picture Desk and Samsung collaborated to capture Singapore's 55th National Day Parade. All the action of NDP 2020 at the Padang and around the island was captured by ST photographers and these photos were all taken with the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

WISH FOR SINGAPORE

My wish for Singapore is that we will overcome Covid-19 so that front-line workers will be able to visit their loved ones, those who have lost their jobs will be rehired soon and that Covid-19 patients will recover and get to go home.

@shayneunknown

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Took a stroll down the CBD after work and was mesmerised by the light-up for NDP 2020. Singapore, despite everything, you remain beautiful and are full of promise for your people and those who have come here to chase their dreams. Thank you for always keeping us safe. Happy birthday SG!

@kainizam

GALAXY TEST DRIVE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2020, with the headline 'Motion in Action'.
