Mother and son injured after e-bike bursts into flames in Ang Mo Kio accident with van

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were injured after their power-assisted bicycle crashed into a van and burst into flames in Ang Mo Kio on Friday (April 26).

The accident occurred at about 8.30pm at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 23 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the case at the same time, said that as a result of the accident, a fire broke out involving the personal mobility device.

SCDF officers put out the flames using a fire extinguisher.

The woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. They were both conscious.

The Straits Times understands that the boy suffered burn injuries. The woman had minor injuries.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday that the woman was riding across a zebra crossing when the van knocked into her.

She and her son fell off the e-bike, which burst into flames shortly after.

The van driver, who was unhurt, was spotted giving his statement to police officers, Wanbao reported.

The woman's family members were at the scene comforting her. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance after her son.

The police are investigating the accident.