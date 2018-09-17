Most Singapore-Hong Kong flights cancelled

Most flights from Singapore to Hong Kong were cancelled yesterday due to Typhoon Mangkhut.

Around 30 flights by major airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and American Airlines, had been cancelled by 1pm yesterday.

One flight - a codeshare between Singapore Airlines SQ868, Ethiopian Airlines ET1323 and Virgin Australia VA5646 - was listed as having been rescheduled to early today.

In a travel advisory, Cathay Pacific said more than 400 of its flights to and from Hong Kong had been cancelled as of 4.15pm yesterday.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday passengers were kept updated through text messages, e-mails, posts on its social media pages and news alerts via its website. "Various arrangements have been made for passengers who were affected," the spokesman added. SIA was unable to provide the number of passengers affected.

Cathay Pacific said it expects a gradual return to scheduled operations today, subject to the weather.

"Service resumption will likely be very slow, with continued delays and some cancellations," it added.