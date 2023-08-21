Most public hospitals, polyclinics rescheduling Sept 1 surgery, clinic appointments

SINGAPORE – The three public health clusters have been busy rescheduling the tens of thousands of patient appointments that have been fixed for Sept 1 now that a presidential election is likely with three candidates qualifying.

Sept 1 will be a public holiday if the election is held. Polyclinics and hospital specialist outpatient clinics (SOCs) will be closed while surgical operations will be rescheduled for another day.

Professor Terrance Chua, who heads SingHealth cluster’s medical board, said all its institutions have stopped scheduling appointments for that day in view of the possible election.

He added: “Meanwhile, our doctors and medical teams are reviewing the list of patients with SOC appointments and surgery scheduled for Sept 1, so as to reschedule their appointments or surgery – if the need arises – to the next available slot based on their clinical needs.”

Their new appointment will be based on “clinical urgency and time-dependency”. The institutes will inform all patients who will be affected.

He added that the cluster will “consider setting up make-up appointments for them where necessary”. This is to ensure that there is no interruption to urgent care, and that clinical care is not compromised.

Most of the other public health institutes are making similar arrangements.

The National Healthcare Group, helmed by Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said rescheduling of appointments has started and is based on clinical priorities.

The new appointments will be spread over the next few weeks. Its spokesman said: “Where feasible, we will also arrange teleconsultation sessions with eligible patients.”

The National University Hospital said it is rescheduling appointments so patients do not need to “re-queue”.

Its spokesman said: “To create the additional capacity, we are working on opening make-up clinics, extending clinic hours or creating Saturday sessions to accommodate those affected.”

Patients who wish to reschedule their appointments on their own can use the OneNUHS app.

The two clusters and NUH said they hope to minimise disruptions as patient welfare is paramount.

Aside from NUH, there is no indication on what the other institutes in the National University Health System (NUHS) plan to do.

On a typical day, the 23 government-run polyclinics in the three public clusters see close to 22,000 patients. The various hospital-based SOCs treat about 17,500 patients a day.