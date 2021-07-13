Most of those warded after bus collision discharged; driver held

Most of those hospitalised with injuries from the Bukit Batok bus accident have been discharged, Tower Transit said yesterday.

A 65-year-old male bus driver has been arrested for a rash act causing grievous hurt, police also said yesterday. Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to The Straits Times' queries, a bus company spokesman said 11 have been discharged while four remain hospitalised.

Two Tower Transit buses, both plying the feeder service route 945, collided at Bukit Batok bus interchange on Sunday afternoon.

Three drivers and 15 passengers were involved in the accident which left one bus on its side.

All the passengers were on the bus that flipped. The other bus was not carrying any passengers.

An SBS Transit bus driver, who was not on either of the buses, was also injured and taken to hospital.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, said he was standing on the pavement when he was hurt by one of the buses.

"He remains warded... We are in close contact with his family and are rendering all assistance," she said yesterday.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the bus without passengers was making a turn in the interchange. It collided with the second bus, which was entering the interchange, at around 5pm.

The second bus then smashed through a low fence and landed on its side on a ramp that serves as an entry and exit point for buses.

Traffic flow within the interchange returned to normal after the accident vehicles were removed late on Sunday night," the Tower Transit spokesman said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Tower Transit also said that it has issued safety reminders to all its staff and stationed more traffic marshals within the interchange.

The spokesman said other passengers involved in the accident may reach the company via e-mail at feedback@towertransit.sg, call 1800-248-0950, or visit its passenger service offices at the Jurong East or Bukit Batok bus interchanges.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force had said on Sunday eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, four to the National University Hospital, and two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Yesterday, a TTSH spokesman said neither patient there was in critical condition, though both were still being treated. The other two hospitals declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality.