Most memorable mission: Rescue of injured worker

Despite conducting many life-saving search and rescue missions, his first in 2012 is the most memorable for Super Puma pilot Muhammad Azlan Latiff, 35, of 126 Squadron.

After rescuing an injured worker on board a merchant vessel in the South China Sea, Captain Azlan flew the worker, who was drifting in and out of consciousness, to Singapore General Hospital.

Receiving a letter of appreciation from the fully recovered worker is one of the many highlights of Capt Azlan's career with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) which began in 2007.

Capt Azlan, who was promoted to major yesterday, has about 2,000 flight hours under his belt.

Other than his first mission, he counts two experiences outside an aircraft as the most memorable of his career.

The first was in 2012 when he was the RSAF state colour ensign at the National Day Parade. "I was also trying to get my flying proficiency categorisation upgraded, so I needed to manage my time and energy between rehearsals and flights well," he said.

Three years later, in 2015, he was cited in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech as an example of how the Malay community has made progress.

Having become a pilot instructor in 2018, the married father of two sons, aged three and four, hopes to continue guiding junior pilots and trainees.

"When I was with the training squadron, one of the trainees was having trouble multitasking. I met him outside of work for coffee, to discuss what might be impeding his performance. He was experiencing some problems back home, but we encouraged him through that and he earned his wings.

"It gives you a sense of achievement and fulfilment to see someone grow, especially when you have put your heart into training them," he said.

Ng Keng Gene