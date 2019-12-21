Most dengue clusters declared closed

The wet weather in Singapore over the past few weeks has apparently not affected dengue numbers, with almost all dengue clusters declared closed.

Clusters are declared closed when no new cases are reported within two weeks of the last one.

About 96 per cent of the 1,494 dengue clusters discovered from the start of this year have been declared closed as of last Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement yesterday.

The agency conducted 849,000 islandwide inspections between January and last month, in which 14,800 mosquito breeding habitats were uncovered.

About 7,500 enforcement actions were taken against owners of premises where breeding habitats were found.

The large clusters at Jurong West Street 61, Bedok Reservoir Road, Jurong East Street 13, Rivervale Crescent and Chuan Hoe Avenue were among those that have been declared closed. They are currently under surveillance.

As of last Saturday, there were still 67 active clusters in areas such as Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, Elias Road, Jalan Bangau, Bukit Mugliston, Begonia Drive and Sunrise Avenue.

Despite the fact that the majority of the clusters have been declared closed, the agency's Gravitrap surveillance system revealed a 20 per cent increase in the Aedes aegypti adult mosquito population last month, compared with October.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the primary vector for the transmission of dengue.

The number of Aedes aegypti larval habitats detected in homes was also 20 per cent higher last month than in October.

About 60 per cent of the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding habitats detected across the island since January were found in homes, said the NEA.

To ensure residents play their part in reducing the mosquito population in their homes and the neighbourhood, information on areas with a relatively higher Aedes aegypti mosquito population has been made available on the agency's myENV app.

The agency said: "Making available information on areas with a relatively higher Aedes aegypti mosquito population will serve as a useful indicator for early intervention, to facilitate targeted action by key stakeholders, community partners and residents."

It also urged residents and other stakeholders to continue taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

All residents living in dengue cluster areas are also strongly encouraged to cooperate with NEA officers and to facilitate inspections and indoor misting in their homes.

Residents should also protect themselves by applying mosquito repellent regularly and keeping their homes free of stagnant water.