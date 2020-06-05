Mosques to reopen further from June 8, with operating hours extended for 5 daily prayers

SINGAPORE - Mosques in Singapore will have their operating hours extended on Monday (June 8) to allow individual worship for the five daily prayers, as gradual reopening enters its second phase, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said on Friday.

Mosques have been operating for limited hours from 1pm to 6pm since Tuesday, when they reopened their doors for the first time since March 13 when all of Singapore's 71 mosques were closed.

From Monday, operating hours will be extended to between 5.30am and 7am, and between 1pm and 9pm at 46 mosques.

The rest of the mosques which are extending their hours will do so based on demand from congregants.

"Some mosques with no demand will not offer dawn prayers, and will open from 1pm and will close... at 9pm," a Muis spokesman said.

"(Others) will close earlier as they are situated within small or non-residential areas with no demand for evening prayers."

During this second phase, dubbed Phase 1B, mosques will still not organise congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, which is in line with national guidelines for places of worship.

The limit of up to five individuals from the same household for private worship prayer zones in mosques remains, while other precautionary measures put in place, such as the regular disinfection of common spaces and temperature taking, will continue.

Individuals visiting the mosques must bring along their identity card or personal identification documents that can be scanned for the SafeEntry system.

They must also adhere to measures, including donning masks, bringing their own prayer items such as prayer mats, and not intermingling with others there.

Muis said the first phase of reopening, which prioritised workers in essential services who are constantly on the move and do not have a space at work to pray, has been well-received by the Muslim community.

"A large number of congregants have adhered to our call to maintain personal hygiene by bringing along their own personal prayer items," Muis said.

"We seek the support and understanding of the Muslim community to safeguard public health while adhering to our religious obligations and social responsibility while in our mosques."