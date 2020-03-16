Coronavirus: All Singapore mosques to remain closed until March 26

SINGAPORE - All mosques in Singapore will continue to be closed until March 26, in a move to curb the coronavirus from spreading any further in religious institutions in the country.

The extension of the closure of all 70 mosques for at least another nine days was announced on Monday (March 16) by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

This means that until next Thursday, congregational prayers such as the five daily prayers as well as Friday prayers on March 20, will not be held at mosques

The mosques, however, will resume the call to prayers on Tuesday and will produce more online content to continue guiding the community.

When the mosques reopen, Muis said that it will implement enhanced measures at all mosques to limit the spread of the virus.

This includes conducting mandatory non-contact temperature-taking of all congregants, turning away those who are unwell and requiring congregants to bring their own prayer mats.

Muis said the decision to extend the closure follows the discovery of more Singaporeans getting infected with the coronavirus after they attended a large religious gathering at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

Adjustments to the length of this closure could be made, based on updates to the coronavirus situation.

The council had earlier stated that communal activities such as congregational prayers may expose congregants to transmission of the virus by unsuspecting infected individuals.

At least five Singaporeans who went for the gathering at a mosque in Selangor between Feb 27 and March 1 are confirmed cases, and they had visited 10 mosques here during their infectious period.

Muis said on Sunday that congregants who visited these mosques during certain time frames may have been exposed to a Covid-19 case, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The affected mosques are Masjid Al-Iman, Masjid Al-Muttaqin, Masjid Hajjah Fatimah, Masjid Hajah Rahimabi Kebun Limau, Masjid Kassim, Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang, Masjid Sultan, Masjid Al-Mawaddah, Masjid Jamae (Chulia) and Masjid Al-Istiqamah.

The confirmed cases had visited these mosques at various periods of time from March 3 to 11. At least one mosque employee is among the five confirmed cases.

It is common for Muslims to visit mosques throughout the day to perform their daily prayers, and among the visitors who visit to pray are taxi or private-hire car drivers, delivery riders or office workers nearby.

The council noted that even with the current measures it has in place, it is possible for more cases to emerge through secondary transmission.

It is not possible to identify and trace everyone who visited these mosques as they do not operate on a membership system and lack a register of congregants, and it means that contact tracing will not be a sufficient measure to prevent onward transmission of the virus, said a Muis spokesman.

Muis said that, in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH), it is of the view that the risk of a large cluster forming from the participants of the large gathering in Malaysia persists.

"In the light of this, Muis accepts MOH's recommendation to extend the closure of our mosques for another nine days until March 26, completing one incubation period to break the cycle of transmission," added the council.

Last Friday, Muis announced that for the first time, all 70 mosques in Singapore would be closed for five days for cleaning, starting last Friday, as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 90 Singaporeans were among the 10,000 people from different countries who attended the mass religious gathering held at a mosque in Selangor between Feb 27 and March 1.

At least 37 Bruneians and 77 Malaysians who were at the gathering, or were close contacts of attendees, have tested positive, according to media reports.

The Fatwa Committee, chaired by Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, which gives religious guidance to Muslims here, has allowed the closing of mosques and suspension of Friday prayers where the need arises in the interest of public health and safety.

On Monday, Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (Jakim), recommended that mosques in the country be closed for 10 days and all activities, including mass prayers and Friday prayers, ceased, based on advice from the Health Ministry.

Malaysia recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases the day before, with 190 confirmed new patients, the bulk of whom were linked to the gathering at a mosque in Selangor.

The gathering has also been linked to most cases in Brunei, which currently has at least 50 coronavirus cases now.