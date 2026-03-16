More warm days expected in second fortnight of March in Singapore: Weatherman

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On some days during the second fortnight of March in Singapore, the daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35 deg C.

SINGAPORE – The next two weeks in Singapore are expected to be warmer and drier than the first two weeks of March, the weatherman said on March 16.

In an update, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the second fortnight of March is expected to have more warm days as compared with the first.

The daily maximum temperatures during this period are likely to range from 34 deg C to 35 deg C . On some days, the daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35 deg C when there is less cloud coverage.

MSS added that the total rainfall over the upcoming two weeks is expected to be below average over most parts of the island, though short thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on some afternoons.

There may be several dry and warm days towards the final week of March, MSS said.

The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions from the first two weeks of March are expected to continue in the next fortnight, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east , it said.

MSS said the daily maximum temperatures in the first half of March were a round 34 deg C on most days, with a highest daily maximum temperature of 3 5.3 deg C recorded on Sentosa Island on March 11 .

Strong solar heating and the convergence of winds brought heavy thundery showers over the southern and western parts of the Republic in the late afternoon and evening of March 6 , MSS said. The total rainfall recorded around Clementi Stadium was 74.4mm on that day , making it the highest rainfall level recorded in the two-week period.

Also, the area around Somerset registered a rainfall level that was 15 per cent above average during the same period, although below-average levels of rainfall were recorded over most areas in Singapore. The area around Sembawang had a recorded rainfall level that was 71 per cent below average.