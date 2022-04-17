More vulnerable families in Marsiling to get ComLink aid

More vulnerable families in Marsiling are set to benefit from the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Community Link (ComLink) programme, which aims to empower families who have children and live in rental flats.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad announced yesterday that more than 500 families will now be helped, up from the current 260.

He added that there are about 2,000 rental flats in Marsiling, making it one of the communities with the most of such type of housing.

Explaining the importance of ComLink, Mr Zaqy, who is Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower, said: "This programme focuses on helping children beyond their welfare needs to look at their long-term development through bringing mentorship and befrienders to them so we can uplift and help them strive for a better future."

At the same time, he called on the community to step up to make this possible.

"We want to leverage this programme to galvanise our community's resources to recruit more volunteers, expand outreach and befriend our families in need, and help render support to this very important initiative," he added.

First launched as a pilot in April 2019, the initiative gives customised support to vulnerable families so they can achieve stability, become self-reliant and improve their welfare.

Through a social service hub in the precinct, ComLink offers services such as tuition classes, employment coaching and schemes to strengthen the parent-child relationship.

They are provided by social service agencies, community partners and social enterprises, including the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council, which are collectively known as M3.

From a pilot scheme involving four towns, including Marsiling, ComLink is now available in 21 towns, including Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, Sengkang, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

The programme's expansion in Marsiling was announced at the launch of a Ramadan bazaar in the open field next to Woodlands MRT station.

This year's biggest Ramadan bazaar in the north, it features 35 stalls, including 15 food stalls, down from more than 100 in the years before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The bazaar runs from 10am to 10pm daily till May 2.

Separately, Mr Zaqy congratulated Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on his appointment as the head of the People's Action Party's team of fourth-generation leaders.

Speaking of his Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC teammate, he said: "It is well deserved, given how he's handled the pandemic for the last two years. He is someone that many Singaporeans… can trust."

He added: "They can see how he is able to handle and deal with difficult challenges."

Mr Zaqy said one of Mr Wong's strengths is his ability to negotiate with people who disagree with him.