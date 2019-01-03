More trouble at dog facility over alleged car accident

Accosted by a group of angry dog owners demanding information on a missing dog, a woman understood to be the owner of the Platinium Dogs Club and a male driver allegedly knocked into a man with their car while trying to get away from the crowd, said eyewitnesses.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon on the premises of pet boarding house Platinium Dogs Club in Bukit Panjang, and the 40-year-old man is understood to have suffered light injuries.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The pet boarding house is currently under investigation by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), following complaints of mistreatment by dog owners who used its services.

Platinium Dogs Club advertises a variety of services on its website, including overnight board for dogs, daycare and grooming.

The group of 11 were led by a woman in her 30s who wanted to be known only as Ms Mao.

They were there to demand information on her missing dog, Prince.

According to Ms Mao, she had entrusted her 71/2-year-old Shetland Sheepdog to Platinium Dogs Club since Dec 16 and had not received any news on it since last week.

Prince was not among the 18 dogs found at the house during a raid by AVA last Saturday, she said.

AVA took temporary custody of the animals and was contacting the owners in order to return their pets.

Ms Mao and her friends had stood outside the house's gates and were trying to ask the owner about Prince's whereabouts, she said.

"We were trying to get her to talk to me. I was just asking her nicely to have a fair conversation, but she did not say a word," said Ms Mao.

"I said I was not going to question her on anything else, I just wanted information on Prince," she added.

But police officers arrived on the scene soon after and urged them to step away from the house's gates so the woman and her male companion could exit in their car, said Ms Mao.

Just as they were backing out, the car reversed suddenly and hit one of her friends, she said.

Others in the group said the man's kneecaps were injured when the car bumped into him.

The police said they were alerted to a case of people who had gathered outside a house and were obstructing the driveway of the compound at 4.35pm. Preliminary investigations showed that the 40-year-old man alleged he was hit by a vehicle when it was reversing out of the unit's compound, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it was alerted to a road traffic accident in the area at 4.52pm, and a person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious state.

When The Straits Times reached the scene at about 6.30pm yesterday, the group of 10 were still waiting outside the boarding house while the woman and her male companion remained inside.

The pair left in their car at about 7pm, after the woman removed a missing-dog poster of Prince that was pasted on panels in front of the house gate.

Police said the 33-year-old driver, and the group of seven women and four men were assisting with investigations.