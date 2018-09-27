More transparency in charity sector with launch of Visibility Guide framework

SINGAPORE - Donors will soon be able to find more transparent information in a charity's reports, such as its strength and areas of improvement, with the launch of a new Visibility Guide framework.

Developed by the Commissioner of Charities, the framework was launched in a move towards encouraging transparency, responsible practices and accountability in an expanding charity landscape that has seen the number of charities increase by more than 20 per cent in a decade.

It was first announced in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's Committee of Supply debate in March.

The framework sets out good report and publication practices for charities, meant to guide the charities in presenting information to its stakeholders.

It will guide charities through six aspects in writing reports. The six aspects are: how to clearly show the charity's purpose, how to show that its activities align with its purpose, showing results such as statistics, showing evidence of impact such as through testimonials, ensuring readers can navigate the report easily, and being transparent by letting stakeholders know its areas of improvements and plans.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu launched the Visibility Guide during the 2018 Charity Governance Conference organised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) at Mandarin Orchard Singapore on Thursday (Sept 27).

Announcing the launch of the guide, she said that good governance and communication are important in promoting giving.

"These developments will complement our efforts to enhance transparency and make more information available to the public," she said.

Ms Fu added that the Commissioner of Charities will also be developing an annual report template to complement the Visibility Guide. She said this template will "include both mandatory obligations as well as good-to-have information for better accountability and transparency".

The guide and accompanying template are part of the progressive initiatives brought about with the changes to the Charities Act (passed in January), which saw stricter requirements for charities, such as filing annual reports online and keeping documents like accounting records for at least five years.

By the end of this year, the Commissioner of Charities will also be introducing regulations on electronic filing of annual submissions, including annual reports, announced Ms Fu.

The Commissioner of Charities will also be streamlining current reporting requirements to make them easier for charities to follow, she added. More details regarding the streamlined requirements will be shared next year.