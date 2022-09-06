More to social cohesion than just racial and religious harmony, says SMU president

SINGAPORE - Social cohesion is not left to fate and chance in Singapore, with much attention focused on building racial and religious harmony.

Beyond these, migration and multiculturalism, social and economic inequality, the digital divide and inter-generational relationships are also important factors and potential fault lines impacting a socially cohesive society, said Professor Lily Kong, president of the Singapore Management University.

"It is no longer as simple as race and religion. All these dimensions are intersecting and so, for any society to address social cohesion, we will need to focus not just on race and religion, but also all these other dimensions," she said.

Prof Kong was speaking at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) at the Raffles City Convention Centre on Tuesday.

She added that more than ever, there is a critical need now to build social cohesion and the resilience that accompanies it.

"Resilience is so important because as societies confront the challenges that we all face today, we need to learn to cope with all the stresses and disturbances that arise from social, political, economic and environmental challenges."

The influx of immigrants from different contexts, backgrounds and historical conditions within the Chinese and Indian populations brings with it new pluralisms in race and religion, said Prof Kong. This is on top of those from other ethnicities and nationalities.

While policies such as the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act address inter-racial and inter-religious differences, intra-racial and intra-religious diversities should not be overlooked.

Challenges such as xenophobia, not-in-my-backyard attitudes and the us-versus-them mentality can stem from competition for opportunities such as jobs or education.

Prof Kong said improved infrastructure and facilities for greater access by all can ease potential tensions. Building a vibrant economy with a healthy employment rate and opportunities for Singaporeans in schools and jobs may help too.

Income inequality and reduced social mobility also affect social cohesion. Prof Kong called for more diverse networks in schools, workplaces, national service and common-interest associations to help bolster trust and promote upward mobility.

The digital divide between the seniors and younger generations, as well as between the poor and better endowed, also threatens social cohesion. One solution is to build virtual communities around common causes.

Inter-generational segregation and ageism can be more pronounced with Singapore's ageing population too, but policies like the Maintenance of Parents Act and three-generational housing help to alleviate problems.

The ICCS, which began on Tuesday, is a three-day event organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).