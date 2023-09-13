More time needed to ensure off-dorm lodging for new workers not overcrowded: MOM

SINGAPORE – Additional verification checks, including in-person inspections, may be conducted to ensure that newly arrived migrant workers are staying in off-dormitory accommodations that are not overcrowded, and that the required documents are all in order.

This is why approvals for such off-dormitory accommodations take six weeks, said the Ministry of Manpower, in response to queries by The Straits Times. In comparison, approvals take about one week for newly arrived workers staying in purpose-built dormitories, construction temporary quarters, temporary occupation licence quarters, or their own dormitories.

The ministry announced on Monday that employers in the construction, marine shipyard and process (CMP) sectors will be required from Sept 19 to provide proof of acceptable accommodations for their new work permit holders before the workers are allowed to enter Singapore. This requirement does not apply to Malaysians.

MOM told ST that, as of July, there are about 440,000 work permit holders in the CMP sectors, with most of them staying in dormitories. This marks an increase of 6,000 permit holders in these sectors from May, as reported by ST previously. The earlier figure of 434,000 was 18 per cent higher than in 2019, before Covid-19 struck.

“The dormitories are at full occupancy amid an increased inflow of these work permit holders into Singapore to meet sector needs,” MOM said. “Consequently, the number of residents in non-dormitory types of accommodation (such as private residences and hostels) has risen quickly in recent months.

“The pre-entry housing checks are thus necessary to ensure that the employers have indeed secured acceptable housing for their workers before they arrive in Singapore.”

The MOM said it has worked with trade associations to inform employers of this pre-entry requirement. Employers have been reminded to secure approval before bringing their workers into Singapore, or face penalties under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, which include the suspension of their work pass privileges.

The ministry added: “MOM will continue to perform unannounced checks in dormitories and other housing types to ensure that workers are housed in safe and proper accommodation, and at the residential addresses declared by their employers.”