More tickets to be released on June 6 for Chick-fil-A pop-up event

SINGAPORE - More tickets will be made available for Chick-fil-A’s pop-up event in late June, the American fast-food restaurant announced on June 5.

In an Instagram post, Chick-fil-A said that it would release more tickets to its previously sold-out event at 12pm on June 6.

“Thank you Singapore for the love! We’re waffly happy to share that we’ve made arrangements to serve more guests,” the company said.

The Straits Times has contacted Chick-fil-A for more information.

The event will take place at Esplanade Mall from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm.