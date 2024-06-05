More tickets to be released on June 6 for Chick-fil-A pop-up event

SINGAPORE - More tickets will be made available for Chick-fil-A’s pop-up event in late June, the American fast-food restaurant announced on June 5.
In an Instagram post, Chick-fil-A said that it would release more tickets to its previously sold-out event at 12pm on June 6.
“Thank you Singapore for the love! We’re waffly happy to share that we’ve made arrangements to serve more guests,” the company said.
The Straits Times has contacted Chick-fil-A for more information.
The event will take place at Esplanade Mall from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm.
This marks the popular chain’s first appearance in Asia.
It is known for its Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, comprising breaded, boneless chicken breast pressure-cooked in peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.
At noon on June 3, Chick-fil-A released 600 tickets to the event. All of them were snapped up by 1.27pm.
Those who reserved seats at the event had to make a $10 donation to ComChest to get a ticket, which comes with a meal comprising an Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries and a drink.
The pop-up event is held in partnership with local philanthropic organisation Community Chest (ComChest).
Organisers said that they raised $12,000 for ComChest on June 3.
The Chick-fil-A event comes on the heels of another successful pop-up held by US cult burger chain In-N-Out Burger on May 31.
That event, held at Columbus Coffee Company in Upper Thomson, saw long queues forming hours before it began at 9am.
By 10am, all 500 wristbands – each one allowed a customer to purchase one burger, either by itself or as part of a set meal – were given out.