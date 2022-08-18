More thundery showers expected over next two weeks

Pack a raincoat and carry an umbrella when heading out for the next two weeks as more thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon.

Prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are also expected to persist over the region, with low-level winds coming from the south-east or south-west, said the weatherman. The convergence of winds in the region could also bring thundery showers over the island on a few nights.

The Meteorological Service Singapore on Tuesday said the Sumatra squalls would bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds on a few days, in the hours before dawn and the morning. Sumatra squalls are a line of thunderstorms that usually develop at night over Sumatra or the Strait of Malacca, and then move east towards Singapore in the early morning hours.

The Met Service said: "The overall rainfall for August 2022 will likely be above average over most parts of the island. The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, with the mercury falling to below 23 deg C on some rainy days."

Warm and humid nights are also expected on some days, with temperatures hovering at a minimum of 28 deg C, especially in the eastern and southern coastal areas of Singapore. The weatherman said there could still be a few warm days this month, with daily highs of about 34 deg C.

