More thundery showers expected in second half of Sept

SINGAPORE - Keep your brolly handy in the coming weeks, as the second half of September is expected to be wetter than the first.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday that there will be more thundery showers in the next fortnight, compared with the first two weeks of the month.

Short thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on most days, the weatherman said.

On two of three days around the middle of the forecast period, a regional convergence of winds may bring widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers over Singapore in the afternoon, MSS said.

MSS explained that prevailing south-west monsoon conditions will likely continue over Singapore and the surrounding region, with low-level winds blowing mainly from the south-east or south-west.

The presence of a moist air mass and slight weakening of low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring wetter weather conditions to Singapore, it added.

MSS said that on the whole, above average rainfall is expected in the second half of the month. Total rainfall for September is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

While more showers are forecast in the coming fortnight, daily maximum temperatures are still expected to range between 32 and 34 deg C on most days, MSS said, adding that it could reach a high of slightly above 34 deg C on a few days.