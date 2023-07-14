More than half who buy IPs for private healthcare opt for subsidised wards when hospitalised

SINGAPORE – Almost three million people here have Integrated Shield plans (IPs) that pay for private care in hospitals.

Yet more than half opt for subsidised care when they are hospitalised.

The latest data on the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board’s healthcare financing website show that from 2020 to 2022, 57 per cent of Singaporeans and permanent residents – who had paid for higher coverage with IPs that complement their MediShield Life basic health insurance – had chosen subsidised wards.

Of those who bought the most expensive, private hospital IPs, less than half actually sought treatment at a private hospital.

Associate Professor Jeremy Lim of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said: “Individuals have different states of mind when purchasing insurance and when actually using it. At time of purchase, maximum coverage with the most optionality is sought.

“Upon actual use, however, especially in these times with co-payments and uncertainty around final bill sizes, they elect to be ‘cautious’ and downgrade.”

Mr Alfred Chia, chief executive officer of financial counselling firm SingCapital, said people may go for private care for some conditions, but turn to subsidised care for chronic problems.

“The IP only pays for the hospital component. If the person requires long term medication or treatment, this comes from their own cash. Opting for subsidised treatment means they continue to pay subsidised rates for the follow-up,” he added.

Mr Chia said many people buy their IPs when they are young and the premiums are low. Since premiums are paid by MediSave, most do not think about it till they reach the age when they need to top up premiums with cash.

He suggested people review their IP regularly to see if it still fits their health and financial profile.

For the 70 per cent of people with IPs, the cost is paid for with MediSave money subject to age-related caps. Premiums that are higher than the caps have to be paid for in cash.

Based on the median annual payment for private hospital IPs, more than half the premiums will need to be paid for in cash from the time someone is in his late 60s.