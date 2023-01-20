More than 850 clinics to stay open during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - A total of 853 general practitioner clinics will remain open during the Chinese New Year holidays from Jan 21 to Jan 24.

Of these, 592 are Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), where Covid-19 swabs are available, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday.

Those with minor conditions are encouraged to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic during the festive period, said MOH.

Members of the public should visit a hospital’s accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable breathing, it added.

Similarly, 995 should be called only for life-threatening emergencies to ensure that the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Emergency Medical Services can provide efficient care and conveyance to those in genuine need.

Individuals who develop respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat and runny nose, along with fever and loss of taste or smell, are encouraged to wear a mask and refrain from visiting other homes.

They should visit a PHPC if medical consultation is required.

All 10 joint testing and vaccination centres will remain open from 9am to 1pm on Jan 21, and will be closed from Jan 22 to Jan 24.

For Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, members of the public should call clinics beforehand to ensure availability.

Individuals who are cared for by telemedicine providers will continue to have access to these services.