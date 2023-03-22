More than $83,000 in cash, gambling paraphernalia seized in joint enforcement operation

SINGAPORE - More than $83,000 in cash and various gambling paraphernalia were seized in a recent enforcement operation by the police, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Five men and 16 women, aged between 35 and 77, are being investigated for gambling offences after officers from the Bedok Police Division, ICA and MOM raided a unit in Geylang Road.

Of the five male suspects, a 36-year-old is also being investigated for working without a valid work pass.

The joint operation was part of a wider multi-agency effort conducted in Geylang from March 6 to 10 to clamp down on activities such as illegal gambling and the sale of illegal sexual enhancement medication, the police said on Wednesday.

Led by the Bedok Police Division, the enforcement operation was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), ICA, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority, Singapore Food Agency and MOM.

In another operation involving HSA, ICA and CNB, about $5,000 worth of electronic vaporisers and unlicensed health products, such as sexual enhancement products, were seized.

Three men, aged between 19 and 46, are being investigated under the Health Products Act 2007. Of the three, a 26-year-old man is also being investigated under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sales) Act 1993.

The authorities also conducted enforcement operations against unlicensed massage establishments, illegal employment, illegal cigarettes and non-compliant active mobility devices.

Investigations against the 50 people – 27 men and 23 women – are ongoing.

“The police take a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities and will take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” the police said. “The police will continue to work closely with other enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal activities.”