More than 7,000 Home Team officers promoted

For most of his career as an engineer, Dr Daniel Teo Tat Joo spent his time and energy developing tech solutions for commercial entities. But he began to question his purpose.

"I was developing all these solutions for companies, spending all my time and energy just helping them to generate more and more revenue," he said.

"I began to ask myself why I was doing this, and if I could actually do more with my life. I asked myself how I could serve Singapore better."

Dr Teo, 45, then decided to join the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in 2019, and has not looked back since.

He is now a deputy director at HTX's Robotics, Automation and Unmanned Systems Centre of Expertise, leading, developing and managing its technology development road map and research initiatives.

The engineer was promoted to the HTX Technical Scheme 10 during the Home Team Promotion Ceremony that was held at the Max Atria yesterday.

He was one of the 7,206 Home Team officers who were promoted during the ceremony, which recognises officers promoted to the rank of lieutenant-colonel or superintendent and above, and equivalent grades in the Volunteer Special Constabulary (VSC), Civil Defence Auxiliary Unit (CDAU) and civilian schemes of service.

The promotions this year comprise 4,088 regular officers from the Home Team Departments and statutory boards, 3,029 operationally ready national servicemen from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force, and 89 members from the VSC and CDAU.

The ceremony also saw commander of Special Operations Command (SOC) Arthur Law Kok Leong promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) after 26 years of service.

SAC Law is responsible for the operational readiness and capability development of the SOC in dealing with public order and security.

He was involved in the response to the Little India riot in 2013 as deputy commander of the Central Division, and the planning and implementation of policies, security and operational plans from the onset of Covid-19 here.

During his speech at the event, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said the Home Team continues to invest heavily in technology, and that officers will see continual changes with operations aided by new technologies.

The minister also talked about the importance of the Home Team maintaining the trust of the public.

"Maintaining public trust and confidence means you'll have to be prepared to make difficult decisions for the wider public good, even if the decisions are unpopular," he said, addressing the officers.

"Your responsibility as a Home Team leader is to do what is right, regardless of whether it's difficult or not difficult."

Mr Shanmugam also thanked the officers for their contributions.

He said: "You have an important role as Home Team leaders... we count on all of you to lead the Home Team through challenges.

"I'm confident that we can continue to keep Singapore safe and secure, and do our mission. So thank you once again for your contributions, and congratulations to all those who have been promoted."