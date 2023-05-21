More than 70% of flats in Bidadari delivered, estate on track for completion

SINGAPORE – The new Bidadari Housing Board estate is on track for completion, with more than 70 per cent of flats in the estate now completed.

The HDB said on Sunday that 6,418 of the 8,872 flats in the estate have been delivered, with the remaining 2,454 on track to be completed by 2025. Meanwhile, some 5,500 flats will be launched on May 30 across five projects islandwide.

First unveiled in 2013, the estate consists of 12 Build-To-Order (BTO) developments across four districts.

The four districts are Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee visited the Woodleigh district on Sunday.

The district, which consists of 2,685 flats, including 312 rental units, is the first to have all flats completed.

HDB said the district’s three BTO developments – Woodleigh Glen, Woodleigh Hillside and Woodleigh Village – were completed between September 2022 and March 2023.

Construction of the projects started before 2020, but they were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As at end-April, more than 90 per cent of flat buyers in the Woodleigh district have collected the keys to their new homes.

Mr Lee said Bidadari, like other projects being constructed during the pandemic, was affected by delays.

“I would like to thank all the owners whose life plans have been affected by Covid-19 delays; I thank them for their patience and understanding, and hope that they’ll set up beautiful homes here,” he said.

He added that new flats will continue to be launched to meet the high demand by Singaporeans for housing.

Mr Lee revealed that some 5,500 units will be launched on May 30, and these will be across five projects.

Two of the projects will be in Tengah, while the others are in Bedok, Serangoon and in Kallang/Whampoa.