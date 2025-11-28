More than 600 Singaporeans evacuated from Hat Yai amid floods in southern Thai city: MFA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said shortly before noon on Nov 27 that it was arranging for vans to evacuate Singaporeans from Central Hat Yai to the airport.

SINGAPORE – More than 600 Singaporeans have started their journey home from southern Thailand’s Hat Yai, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Nov 28, amid deadly floods that killed dozens and left residents and tourists without power for days.

Of 893 Singaporeans who reached out to the MFA for assistance because of the floods, 608 of them have either boarded a flight to Singapore or are waiting for one at the Hat Yai International Airport.

The first flight leaving Hat Yai for Singapore on Nov 28 is expected to land at Changi Airport at around 4pm, with a second one expected at around 2am on Nov 29.

Torrential rains and flood water levels began to recede on Nov 27, local media reported, allowing evacuation efforts to be ramped up as land transport like vans and military trucks were able to reach stranded people and take foreign tourists to relief centres or the airport.

Ms Vivian Tan, whose father had travelled to Hat Yai with a group of friends on Nov 21, said the overwhelming emotion she felt was of relief, knowing they were due to return safely on Nov 28.

“It’s been a draining week, especially when there are not many updates from them,” she said, after days of scrolling and posting for help on social media.

The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok is still coordinating assistance in collaboration with Thailand’s authorities, said MFA. At least 34 Singaporeans have been located and transported from flood-affected areas to the Hat Yai airport since Nov 27. More vehicles will be deployed to support the ongoing evacuation efforts, said the ministry.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Nov 27 that he had spoken to his Thai counterpart, Mr Sihasak Phuangketkeow, to convey Singapore’s concern about the situation and its readiness to provide essential supplies and support relief efforts.

The embassy has been arranging transport to the Central Hat Yai shopping centre and Fort Senanarong military camp, and subsequently airport transfers from the mall and camp, where there was electricity, food and water. Local volunteers were also assisting Singaporeans at the Prince of Songkhla University in Hat Yai.

On Nov 28, evacuation teams were expected to pick up those requiring assistance from the Mayflower Grande and Hadyai Golden Crown hotels in Hat Yai city, with the MFA advising Singaporeans requiring transport to head near the hotels in the afternoon.

Singaporeans in the affected areas should contact the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok if they require urgent assistance.

