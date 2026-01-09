Straitstimes.com header logo

More than 500kg of cannabis detected at Pasir Panjang scanning station

A total of 902 packets of cannabis, weighing about 509kg was uncovered.

ICA officers found a packet of substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box in a container. CNB officers were alerted and uncovered 902 packets of cannabis.

PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU, IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE – The authorities detected 509kg of cannabis in an inbound container at Pasir Panjang scanning station on Jan 3, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint statement on Jan 9.

The container was targeted for enhanced checks following information received by Singapore Customs, and coupled with pre-arrival risk assessment by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre, officers detected anomalies in the scanned images of the container.

Upon physical inspection, ICA officers found one packet of brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box within the container.

CNB officers were immediately alerted and conducted further checks on the container, uncovering a total of 902 packets of cannabis, weighing 509kg, said the statement.

Preliminary investigations found that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and bound for another country.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Packets of cannabis were found in boxes within a container. Preliminary investigations found that the drugs were transiting through Singapore.

PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU, IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY

Those who import or export more than 500g of cannabis in Singapore may face the death penalty.

ICA and CNB said that it will work with the various agencies to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contraband across the borders.

