Over 50 groups sign 2nd statement urging Govt to ban ferrying workers in lorries

SINGAPORE - A second statement calling for greater safety standards in transporting migrant workers was issued on Wednesday morning.

The letter, titled End Lorry Rides, Save Workers Lives – Ban Them Immediately, was issued on behalf of 53 co-signatories, which comprised community organisations and civic groups such as human rights group Maruah and migrant worker welfare group Workers Make Possible.

The statement called on the Government to immediately ban the ferrying of migrant workers in lorries and for the Transport Ministry to set up an initiative to support companies that may face challenges in transitioning to safer forms of rides.

It was sent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor and 18 other ministers on Wednesday.

This comes two days after 47 groups and individuals co-signed a statement asking the Government for a timeline to ban the ferrying of workers in lorries.

“The simple fact remains that goods lorries were never designed for human transport – they are not safety-tested for human transport, and they violate the dignity of workers,” said the signatories in the statement on Wednesday.

The groups in the latest statement added that inaction over this issue is “inexcusable”, “given the wide range of alternatives that so many other countries rely on to transport workers in similar industries, including high-tech bus scheduling and shuttle services that allow companies to share buses, minibuses, goods and passenger vehicles and more.”

The push for safer rides for workers comes after 37 people – including migrant workers – were injured in two accidents involving lorries on July 18 and 19.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s statistics in 2021, 58 people died and 4,765 people were injured between 2011 and 2020 after they were involved in traffic accidents while travelling in lorries.

Earlier in July, Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) renewed a call in Parliament for the ban, suggesting that the authorities plot a road map to achieve this and implement other safety measures in the interim – such as piloting the use of buses to transport workers for larger construction companies and implementing staggered work hours, which the Government can help coordinate and provide some funding for.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times on Monday that he will be filing two questions on this issue during the parliamentary sitting next week, including asking about the rationale for the exception under the Road Traffic Act, which allows workers to be transported in lorries.