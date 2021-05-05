More than 4kg of drugs worth $460,000 seized in CNB bust

SINGAPORE - More than 4kg of heroin and methamphetamine, also known as Ice, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (May 3) in an operation that led to the arrest of three men.

In a statement on Wednesday, the drug busters said two Singaporeans aged 19 and 55, and a 32-year-old Malaysian were picked up.

The drugs are estimated to be worth close to $460,000.

Officers also seized $7,837 in cash during the operation, which took place in multiple locations.

The operation started with CNB intercepting a vehicle in the vicinity of Woodlands Avenue 8 on Monday.

After arresting the 19-year-old, CNB officers searched him and the vehicle, and found a total of 1,720g of heroin and 1,028g of Ice concealed in Chinese tea packaging.

In a follow-up operation, officers arrested the 55-year-old Singaporean at Woodlands Industry Park E3, where 1,262g of heroin and $3,837 were seized.

A search of his residence in the Bendemeer Road area further uncovered 218g of heroin and cash amounting to $4,000.

This then led the officers to the 32-year-old Malaysian, who was arrested in the vicinity of Woodlands Road.

Investigations into the drug activities of all three suspects are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 1,520 heroin abusers and 590 Ice abusers for a week.