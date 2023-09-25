More than 4,000 residents and 1,000 homes affected by Upper Bukit Timah bomb disposal operation

SINGAPORE - The proprietor of Karu’s Indian Banana Leaf restaurant will lose $8,000 on Tuesday - a day’s worth of earnings - as he closes shop for the detonation of a World War II era bomb nearby.

But Mr Subramaniyam Nallappan, 57, won’t be able to stay home either as he is one of more than 4,000 affected residents who will have to evacuate their homes when the 100kg projectile is detonated on Tuesday.

The Straits Times understands more than 1,000 homes are also affected.

The bomb was found last Wednesday at a construction site at Upper Bukit Timah Road and will be blown up there, as it is too dangerous to move it.

This is the largest evacuation exercise involving the detonation of a WWII relic.

The police said residents of The Linear, Hazel Park, Hazel Park Terrace houses, and those at Block 154 Gangsa Road, as well as shophouses in Upper Bukit Timah Road, must evacuate during the disposal operation from 8am to 7pm on Tuesday.

Mr Subramaniyam said: “I have no choice but to close my restaurant, but I’m quite relieved our safety is being taken seriously.”

He is also a resident at Hazel Park condominium, one of the affected homes, and will be spending the day at the Singapore Zoo with his wife and two children.

He said: “Since this is happening, my family decided to take a self-declared day off.”

His neighbour, Jal Yoga, is expected to lose $11,000, said studio manager Mr Abir Singh. He said they have to refund 250 clients as they have to cancel 10 classes on Tuesday.

Said Mr Singh: “We had to activate all our staff on Monday to call each member about the cancelled classes. We are right in front of the construction site, so I feel a bit unsafe.”

As a precaution, a Shell service station nearby will remove fuel from its underground tanks and close the station temporarily, said a spokesman. The station will re-open on Thursday.