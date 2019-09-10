412 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized contraband cigarettes from a driver at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (Sept 8).

A total of 412 cartons and 640 packets of contraband cigarettes were concealed within the compartment of the car driven by the 27-year-old man.

Officers conducted the security inspection after observing anomalies in the modified undercarriage compartment and right rear side door panel of the car.

The suspect, a Malaysian national, was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said that the Malaysia-registered car used to commit the offence could be forfeited.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," ICA said.