More than 400,000 sign up for health initiative offering easy access to services, resources

SINGAPORE – Over 400,000 people in western Singapore have signed up for easier access to healthcare services, resources and self-assessment tools, taking proactive steps for their health.
Health Together, an initiative launched by the National University Health System (NUHS) in May 2023, has achieved one-third of its target of reaching 1.14 million residents living in areas like Jurong, Clementi and Queenstown.
This initiative complements the whole-of-community approach that is necessary to achieve the goals of Healthier SG, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who gave a speech at the carnival held at Teck Whye Market in Choa Chu Kang on May 11.
“Our health is very important,” said Mr Gan, who is also an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC. “We want to provide all Singaporeans with a trusted GP (general practitioner) or a family doctor, and to foster community support for a healthier lifestyle.”
To sign up for the initiative, residents have to download the NUHS application on their phones, which will lead them to a wide range of health features and resources, including a directory to locate family doctors, GPs and specialist care services in the western region of Singapore.
The application also provides a list of community health posts, which are locations within the neighbourhood for residents to get easy access to health services. Residents can book an appointment to visit a health post, and during the appointment, can ask questions about their medical needs and learn more about their condition.
There are 60 community health posts across the 27 constituencies, with the latest one opened on May 7 in Clementi, at Gateway View Residents’ Network. Other locations can be found on the app.
Those who sign up can also enjoy self-assessment tools that include risk profiling, health checklists, and screenings, and access a list of events and activities like health screenings and talks by medical professionals.
Residents who do not own a smartphone or need help to access the application can approach grassroots organisations for help.
Choa Chu Kang resident Cheryl Lim has been a member of Health Together since its launch, and uses the app to keep up with health talks happening in her neighbourhood, as part of her efforts to become more proactive about taking care of her health.
“After seeing my loved ones go through their health issues, I decided to make lifestyle changes like becoming more active and watching my diet,” said Madam Lim, 50, who works in the construction industry.
She added that she exercises about three to four times a week and goes for yearly check-ups.
“I think the launch of this app in this area is good because Choa Chu Kang has more seniors, and it will help make healthcare more accessible for them,” Madam Lim said.
She was one of the many residents at the health carnival on May 11, who enjoyed performances and goodies, along with booths set up by community partners involved in the Health Together initiative like Sport Singapore, St Luke’s ElderCare and Fei Yue Active Ageing Centres.
Co-organised by NUHS and the People’s Association, the carnival at Choa Chu Kang was attended by about 1,200 residents, and will be the first of others slated to run in the second half of 2024.
There has been a gradual increase in residents receiving healthcare services, whether it is requesting for information or learning more about taking care of their health, said Mr Jimmy Yeo, who is a part of NUHS’ community care team that serves the Bukit Batok area.
The 36-year-old care coordinator connects residents to healthcare services and also helps patients transition smoothly back to the community after their return from hospitals, as part of Health Together’s Hospital to Home programme.
When asked about the changes he has seen in the community after the launch of this initiative, Mr Yeo said that he realises the programme provides more than just easier access to healthcare – it also gives older residents a place to find social support.
“These residents are often living alone, and through our various programmes and health posts, we can build rapport with them and give them that sense of belonging when they recognise us and vice versa,” said Mr Yeo, who has always been passionate about healthcare.
“It is important to build that connection with them, and I feel a sense of satisfaction when they express their gratitude for what I do.”