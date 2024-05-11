More than 400,000 sign up for health initiative offering easy access to services, resources

SINGAPORE – Over 400,000 people in western Singapore have signed up for easier access to healthcare services, resources and self-assessment tools, taking proactive steps for their health.

Health Together, an initiative launched by the National University Health System (NUHS) in May 2023, has achieved one-third of its target of reaching 1.14 million residents living in areas like Jurong, Clementi and Queenstown.

This initiative complements the whole-of-community approach that is necessary to achieve the goals of Healthier SG, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who gave a speech at the carnival held at Teck Whye Market in Choa Chu Kang on May 11.

“Our health is very important,” said Mr Gan, who is also an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC. “We want to provide all Singaporeans with a trusted GP (general practitioner) or a family doctor, and to foster community support for a healthier lifestyle.”

To sign up for the initiative, residents have to download the NUHS application on their phones, which will lead them to a wide range of health features and resources, including a directory to locate family doctors, GPs and specialist care services in the western region of Singapore.

The application also provides a list of community health posts, which are locations within the neighbourhood for residents to get easy access to health services. Residents can book an appointment to visit a health post, and during the appointment, can ask questions about their medical needs and learn more about their condition.

There are 60 community health posts across the 27 constituencies, with the latest one opened on May 7 in Clementi, at Gateway View Residents’ Network. Other locations can be found on the app.