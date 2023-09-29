MSF-NUS tie-up sees over 400 student volunteers helping families living in rental flats

SINGAPORE – Sociology undergraduate Nur Iliyana Iskandar is a volunteer who helps two families living in public rental housing.

Over the past six months, she has grown close to the children, whom she helped prepare for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) through tuition, chats and letter-writing activities.

The 21-year-old plans to take them on an outing to an escape room after the exam.

“You go into this thinking that you’re going to support them, but actually they are supporting you and giving you so many learning opportunities,” she said.

She recounted how the children told her they view the high-stakes national exam as a video game – they have to pass it to get to the next level.

Her volunteer efforts are part of a service learning course in her studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

In a collaboration with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced on Friday, NUS students like Ms Iliyana befriend families under MSF’s ComLink programme, which supports families with children living in rental housing.

Ms Pamela Yeh, course lead for communities and engagement in NUS’ social work department, said the course was piloted in August 2022 to give students a meaningful volunteer experience, where they can learn about real-world complexities.

Students are required to visit the families monthly during the year-long course, and to reflect on their experiences, picking up skills such as conflict management in the process, she said.

Announcing the NUS-MSF tie-up, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said on Friday about 430 NUS students have joined ComLink as befrienders. They form the largest group of volunteer befrienders from any organisation to date.

NUS has plans to grow this volunteer pool to 1,000 students, she added.

Ms Sun was speaking at an event at NUS on Friday to show appreciation to young people who contributed to Forward Singapore.

Forward SG is a year-long public consultation to renew the social compact and chart a road map for Singapore for the next decade. A report on the exercise will be released in late October.

A group of polytechnic and university students presented their recommendations on strengthening social mobility to MSF on Friday at NUS. The recommendations represent the views of 270 participants in four earlier Forward SG engagements.

The six recommendations cover three areas: strengthening social support for disadvantaged families; increasing awareness of and access to social support schemes; and broadening definitions of success and recognising more pathways to success.

On strengthening social support, the students pointed out the limitations of existing financial literacy courses in enabling self-reliance for such families.

They proposed getting befrienders to tailor financial literacy programmes to individual family circumstances, and having banks create financial products which encourage savings, such as small fixed deposit schemes and shorter-term savings plans, to allow lower-income families to build assets.