More than 400 cats found in cases of pet hoarding, as rescuers plead burnout

SINGAPORE - More people are keeping large numbers of cats as pets in their homes, in a form of pet hoarding, with one resident found to have more than 100 cats in her Housing Board flat.

A seasoned rescuer who wanted to be known only as Ms Wati said she and four other rescuers have handled 13 cases of hoarding involving a total of 438 cats so far in 2023. All the households had at least 20 animals.

In the whole of 2022, she recorded 13 cases involving at least 369 cats.

To prevent the animals from facing health issues and multiplying in numbers, rescuers typically attempt to ensure that the cats are sterilised, advise owners on animal welfare and responsibility, and assist with cleaning and rehoming the felines in some cases.

But animals are not always neglected in hoarding cases, including the flat with over 100 cats in Woodlands. Ms Wati, 50, an education consultant, noted that those cats were relatively healthy, despite some having fur and ear mites.

In March, about 20 cats were found to be poorly fed and malnourished in a rental unit in Sembawang. The tenant was believed to have abandoned the flat and the animals in it, for at least a week.

“Some were kittens around three months old and they were severely dehydrated and filthy. Any longer and they would have died from starvation,” Ms Wati said, adding that the cats have been taken by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

On June 6, the skeletal remains of three cats were found in a rental flat in Jalan Minyak along with two emaciated cats. Ms Wati, who was also involved in that case, said it was her worst in 10 years.

Another rescuer, Ms Tiffany Heng, 40, helped to rescue about 40 cats from a rental flat in Pipit Road in March.

The case was brought to light after the unit caught fire and the owners vacated the unit, but allegedly left the cats there without food and water.

“When we sent the rescued cats to the vet, they were in poor condition – emaciated and suffering from parasitic infections,” said Ms Heng, who works in the public sector, adding that one of the cats has died.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVS, said it has come across numerous cases where multiple cats were found in a single household.

Often, the owners in such cases may have started with just a few cats, either buying, adopting, or rescuing them off the streets. But the unsterilised animals reproduced quickly.

She said: “Cats’ breeding cycles can take place throughout the year, from as early as four months of age. Some pet cats were also allowed to roam freely, breed with other free-roaming cats.

“It is important for owners to have their pet cats sterilised to prevent uncontrolled breeding, especially in households with multiple cats.”