More than 3kg of heroin seized in drug bust

SINGAPORE - More than 3kg of heroin was seized, along with other drugs, by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)on Thursday (Feb 25) and Friday.

A man and two women, all Singaporeans, were arrested for suspected drug offences.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to $480,000.

Some $47,879 in cash was also found during the operation, which took place in multiple locations.

In a statement on Saturday, CNB said that on Thursday afternoon, its officers arrested a 35-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking in the vicinity of Jalan Eunos.

The man put up a violent struggle as the officers moved in to arrest him, and "necessary force" was used to subdue him, said CNB.

The man was searched, and about 328g of heroin, 122g of Ice, 6g of ketamine, 93 Ecstasy tablets, 15 Erimin-5 tablets and $18,900 in cash were seized.

The man was then taken to his hideout in the vicinity where the two women, aged 31 and 35, were arrested.

A search of the residential unit uncovered another 2,233g of heroin, 1,013g of Ice, 445g of cannabis, more than 3,000 Ecstasy tablets, and cash amounting to $28,979.

CNB's follow-up investigations revealed that the man had another hideout in the vicinity of French Road.

On Friday morning, officers took him to that hideout, also a residential unit.

A search was conducted in the unit, and a total of about 475g of heroin, 375g of Ice, 548g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 585 Ecstasy tablets and capsules, and a bottle of methadone were seized.

Investigations into the drug activities of all three suspects are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 1,445 heroin abusers, 860 Ice abusers and 140 cannabis abusers for a week.