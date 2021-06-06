More than 3,700 in vicinity of Hougang Ave 8 test negative for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - More than 3,700 people who lived in or worked at the housing blocks near Hougang Avenue 8, or who had visited people there, have tested negative for Covid-19.

In an update on Sunday night (June 6), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said test results of 1,396 residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and staff working in shops of neighbouring blocks had come back negative for the virus.

The neighbouring blocks comprise Block 511 Hougang Avenue 10; Blocks 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4; and Blocks 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.

Compulsory swabbing for this group began last Friday after MOH linked 13 cases to a new cluster at Block 506.

Residents of the block underwent testing last month after 10 cases were identified as residents there.

Of these, three are linked to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster. The remaining seven cases are now linked to the new cluster at Block 506.

The earliest case in this cluster is a 57-year-old Malaysian woman who tested positive on May 15.

The two-day operation for mandatory testing was extended by a day to Sunday.

As at 5pm on Sunday, 17 test results from the mandatory group are pending. In total, 1,413 people were swabbed in this batch.

Meanwhile, 2,330 visitors of Block 506 as well as residents and visitors of seven neighbouring blocks have tested negative for the virus while another 882 test results are pending.

Free voluntary tests have been offered to them for two weeks since last Friday.

Visitors who were at Block 506 between May 23 and 29 are encouraged by MOH to go for testing.

Residents of the neighbouring blocks and people who had been in the area between May 19 and June 3 are also encouraged to be swabbed.

The voluntary testing will be conducted by appointment only at the tented pavilion at Block 685A Hougang St 61, from June 4 to 10 between 9am and 4pm, and at alternative test locations from June 4 to 17.

More information can be found at this website. Appointments can also be booked through the website.