More than 3,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE - A total of 3,749 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers in two operations on Dec 6 and 7.

The raids at Tuas Link 3 and Marine Parade Central also led to the confiscation of 3,628 packets of contraband cigarettes, said Singapore Customs on Dec 12.

In Tuas, officers found 1,509 cartons and the 3,628 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a truck in an industrial unit. The 31-year-old truck driver, a Chinese man, was arrested, added Singapore Customs.

In Marine Parade, officers arrested a 32-year-old Singapore man after 2,240 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in brown boxes in his van.

Both vehicles were seized, it added. Investigations showed that both men were engaged by unknown persons to collect and deliver the cigarettes.

The total Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about $440,127.

Singapore Customs have initiated court proceedings against the Chinese man and investigations are ongoing into the Singaporean.

The authority warned that buying, selling, possessing and delivering duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under Singapore law. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty, and GST evaded, or jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in illegal activities can also be forfeited.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can inform Singapore Customs at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence.