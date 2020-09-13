More than 3,500 tracking devices issued to those serving Covid-19 stay-home notices outside of facilities

SINGAPORE - More than 3,500 tracking devices have been issued to those serving Covid-19 stay-home notices (SHN) outside of dedicated facilities, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday (Sept 13).

Those who arrived here from 11.59pm on Aug 10 and are allowed to serve their SHN outside of facilities have been required to wear the electronic wristband device throughout their SHN period.

Since June 18, Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from Australia (excluding Victoria state), Macau, China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia have been allowed to serve their SHNs at their place of residence.

Long-term pass holders may also do so if they or their family members own or are sole tenants of the residence.

On reaching their place of residence, those issued the devices are to activate them, said the authorities in August.

If the devices are not activated, the authorities will determine their location and help with technical difficulties or take enforcement action, as needed.

Children aged 12 and below are exempted from wearing the devices.

ICA also said that, as of 8am on Saturday, it has issued a total of 162,668 SHNs, of which 14,053 are active.

The stay-home rule was extended to all incoming travellers from March 21. Travellers are tested for Covid-19 at designated community testing facilities before the end of the stay-home period.

Since Sept 1, those who were in Brunei and New Zealand in the last consecutive 14 days before direct arrival in Singapore have not been required to serve an SHN. However, they need to undergo a Covid-19 test on arriving at the airport.