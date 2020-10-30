More than 350 community care staff and organisations receive awards

SINGAPORE - More than 350 community care staff and organisations were recognised in a virtual ceremony on Friday (Oct 30) for their exemplary service and commitment in delivering quality care to their clients.

The recipients of the biennial Community Care Excellence Awards, first given out in 2014, were announced by the Agency for Integrated Care as part of celebrations to mark Community Care Day, which falls on November 1.

In his speech, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, who was guest of honour, said: "2020 has been an unprecedented and challenging year for all of us, and I am proud to say that the community care sector has remained committed, dedicated and resilient."

Mr Masagos highlighted one of the winners of the gold award, Madam Tiong Hoong Yin, who has been with Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital for 16 years.

Last year, when Madam Tiong found out that one of her clients had a keen interest in sewing patchwork, the 52-year-old encouraged her to share her interest with others at the senior care centre at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital.

"We noticed that she was very good at sewing the patches. With my colleagues, we tried to find suitable sewing fabrics, such as (those) with retro designs and bright colours," she said.

Other clients became interested, and an interest group formed around the end of 2019.

Mr Masagos said: "We appreciate the many community care partners, like Madam Tiong, who have gone beyond the call of duty to connect deeply with our seniors."

The senior rehabilitation care assistant previously worked as an administrative officer with a construction firm.

She decided to join the community care sector because she wanted to make a difference in other people's lives, in particular, the elderly.

"I wanted to contribute and help the elderly to stay healthy, fit and well. I hope to see them age well and enjoy life for as long as they can," she said.

Madam Tiong was one of 11 gold award winners. They each received $200, a trophy and a certificate.

There were 348 silver award winners, who each received $100 and a certificate.

Team awards were given to nine organisations for demonstrating improvements in clinical quality, client experience and productivity.

The AIC introduced a new award this year - the Friends of Community Care Awards. It is given to those who have shown unwavering support for the community care sector.

The 10 recipients are ACI Singapore - The Financial Markets Association, City Developments, Lien Foundation, Rockwell Automation Asia Pacific Business Centre, Shinnyo-en Singapore, Singapore Exchange, Singapore Soka Association, Temasek Foundation, The Foodbank Singapore, and Tote Board.

Two other organisations - National Public Health Laboratory and The Community Foundation of Singapore - received special mention.