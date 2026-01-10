More than 340 e-vaporisers, related components seized at checkpoints between Jan 5 and 8: ICA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Foreigners who visit or live in Singapore are reminded that vaping is illegal here, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) after discovering more than 340 vaporisers and related components in four days.

The authority said in a Facebook post on Jan 10 that it continues enforcing its anti-vaping efforts through checks at Singapore’s checkpoints.

Between Jan 5 and 8 , ICA detected 57 cases of travellers found in possession of e-vaporisers. Aside from these cases, there were other travellers who voluntarily disposed of their vapes at checkpoints.

More than 341 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.

The ICA noted that about 67 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors, while 33 per cent were Singapore residents – Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore, ICA reiterated, adding that foreigners who visit or live in Singapore must abide by the laws here.

Those caught possessing, using or purchasing e-vaporisers will face higher penalties.

Short-term visitors who re-offend will be banned from re-entering Singapore, while long-term pass holders who re-offend may have their passes revoked on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

ICA previously said that during the spot checks, it noted that vehicles that require closer inspections are usually those that have nervous-looking drivers or passengers, or vehicles that appear to be heavily loaded despite having only a driver in them.

As of Sept 1, 2025, anyone caught possessing, using or buying vapes faces higher penalties. These include increased fines of $500 for those under 18 and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500, respectively.

Those who are caught using vapes laced with synthetic drugs like etomidate or ketamine, also known as Kpods, can be subject to rehabilitation, mandatory supervision and detention.

Those who wish to quit vaping can seek help through the Health Promotion Board’s QuitLine on 1800-438-2000.