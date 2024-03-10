More than $300k raised in two days for relief efforts in Gaza

SINGAPORE - Various communities in Singapore are redoubling humanitarian efforts for Gaza, such as by raising over $300,000 towards a fresh donation drive started by non-profit Humanity Matters on March 8.

The funds raised will go towards delivering medical supplies, food, and care packages for children to civilians in Gaza, said veteran diplomat and Humanity Matters chairman Ong Keng Yong at an event on March 10.

At the event at The Arts House, representatives from the Chinese, Indian, and Malay chambers of commerce - as well as several philanthropists and corporate leaders - presented their donations to Humanity Matters in the presence of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse, Ms Jane Ittogi.

Ambassador Ong said the donations exemplified the spirit of compassion and solidarity of Singaporeans towards civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict there.

“This spirit of solidarity and real compassion is what motivates Humanity Matters to do more for the less fortunate, as we celebrate the graciousness of Singaporeans, and the goodness that we Singaporeans are blessed with,” he said.

The money raised so far will help to immediately fund the next batch of relief supplies that Humanity Matters is sending to Gaza, and kickstart further fundraising, he added.

The interfaith charity will be dispatching four tonnes of relief cargo in the coming week, comprising 5,000 Kidz Comfort Packs which were packed on March 9 by more than 300 youth and volunteers.

Each pack contains a backpack, inflatable pillow, vitamin gummies, water bottles, a stress ball, a stuffed toy, and snacks.

To support its delivery, a four-man relief team will follow the cargo to Amman, Jordan, said Mr Ong. The team will also procure medical, food, and hydration supplies in Jordan to help meet healthcare, hunger, and hydration needs in Gaza, he added.

The latest package comes after Humanity Matters delivered over $215,000 worth of medical supplies and other relief items in Nov 2023 to relief organisations in Cairo who were helping civilians in Gaza.

The relief supplies, which weighed 9.5 tonnes, were packed by over 100 volunteers in Singapore in October.

Singapore Red Cross had also earlier sent medical supplies, food, and water worth at least $250,000 to civilians in Gaza, among several other humanitarian aid contributions.

After Hamas’ Oct 7 attack, Israel retaliated with an air and ground campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

More than 85 per cent of 2.3 million Gazans have also been displaced from their homes, according to UN officials.

Humanity Matters’ fundraiser will run until April 30.