More than 300 people in S'pore under investigation for scams amounting to $7.3 million

SINGAPORE - More than 300 people are under investigation for their suspected involvement in scams amounting to $7.3 million, said the Singapore Police Force on Saturday (March 27).

A total of 313 people - 214 men and 99 women - aged between 16 and 75 are believed to be involved in 561 cases of scams.

They comprise mainly Internet love scams and those involving impersonation of China officials, e-commerce, investment, fake gambling platforms and loans.

This comes after a two-week operation between March 13 and 26 by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries a jail term not exceeding 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

Providing payment services without a licence carries a jail term not exceeding three years, a fine not exceeding $125,000, or both.

The police reminded people to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, in order to avoid being an accomplice to crime.

If a bank account or a mobile line is linked to crimes, the account or line holder will be held accountable.

Those with information related to such scams are advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.

For more information on scams, people can visit the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.