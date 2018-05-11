More than 30 injured after collision between SBS Transit bus and SMRT bus at Bukit Batok bus stop

SINGAPORE - More than 30 people were injured after two buses collided at a bus stop in Bukit Batok on Friday morning (May 11).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident in Jalan Jurong Kechil, near Old Jurong Road, at about 9am.

SCDF said that 33 people were taken to three hospitals. They include 14 people who were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, another 14 to National University Hospital and five to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police added that the victims were conscious when taken to hospital, and ST understands that their injuries are not serious. A pregnant woman is believed to be among the injured.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said on Friday that the accident involved service 157, which had collided into an SMRT bus at the bus stop.

Five SBS Transit communications teams are currently at the hospitals to render assistance to the injured, she said.

"We are very sorry that this has happened and our priority now is the well-being of all injured passengers," she added. "We are also assisting the police and the Land Transport Authority in their investigations."

SMRT vice-president of corporate communications Margaret Teo said the bus driver and several passengers on service 970 were injured in the accident. She added that the bus was hit from behind after it had stopped at the bus stop.

"Our CARE team is reaching out to them to render assistance. We would also like to apologise to affected passengers who were inconvenienced by this morning's accident," she said.

Facebook user Linie Gabas Sajonia shared photos of the aftermath in a post at about 10am, which show a badly damaged SBS Transit bus that had partially mounted the kerb.

A safety bollard at the bus stop was able to break the impact of the vehicle.

The front windscreen of the bus was smashed and a large part of its front bumper had also fallen off.

Another photo shows an SMRT bus, which was plying service 970, with dents on its rear. Metal debris could be seen on the road.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 11am, staff and workers from the transport operators could be seen working to clear the debris. The SMRT bus was towed away at about 11.30am.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 10.15am that there was an accident on Jalan Jurong Kechil (towards Jalan Tekukor) after Old Jurong Road. Motorists were told to avoid the leftmost lane.

Accident on Jalan Jurong Kechil (towards Jalan Tekukor) after Old Jurong Road. Avoid left lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) May 11, 2018

Police investigations are ongoing. ST has contacted SMRT for more information.