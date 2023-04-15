Over 2 tonnes of illegally imported food from Vietnam seized from Senoko building

SINGAPORE – About 2.2 tonnes of illegally imported food from Vietnam were seized after a raid on an industrial building in Senoko on Thursday.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found large quantities of processed and raw items, including frozen pork, beef, chicken, fish and frog.

They were imported from unapproved sources and without a valid licence.

Also, 470 bottles of alcohol and a variety of medicines were found, and referred to the Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority respectively, SFA said on Saturday.

During the raid, SFA found a female permanent resident operating the warehouse, which was also used as an unlicensed cold store, with seven freezers and two chillers.

All food imports must meet SFA’s requirements, the agency said, as illegal imports from unknown sources can pose food safety risks.

It added that food can be brought in only by licensed importers, and all shipments have to be declared and accompanied by valid import permits.

Meat and its products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety requirements.

Those convicted of possessing illegally imported meat and seafood products for sale will be liable to a fine of up to $50,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities also poses a safety risk, SFA said. All cold stores for meat and seafood products must be licensed and are required to meet food safety standards.

Those found guilty of storing meat and seafood products in unlicensed facilities can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.