All renovation works can resume from June 15 with BCA approval, more than 300 construction projects also able to proceed

SINGAPORE - From Monday (June 15), all types of renovation work, including new and previously suspended renovation works for non-residential premises, will be allowed to submit applications to start work, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Saturday.

Approval for the resumption will be dependent on the companies’ availability of manpower and supplies.

If companies employ construction work permit and S Pass holders, and if these workers were not listed in earlier approved applications to restart suspended residential renovation works, companies should also submit applications to BCA.

Previously, only construction projects that had been suspended during the circuit breaker period could apply to restart works.

More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have received approval to resume since the circuit breaker period ended on June 1.

The BCA has also approved more than 300 construction projects to resume work.

The authority is working closely with construction firms on another 250 projects to help them meet the requirements necessary for their projects to resume safely.

The BCA has worked with trade associations and chambers, including the Singapore Contractors Association and the Micro Builders Association of Singapore, to develop guidelines for companies resuming construction work.

Companies can assess their readiness to resume work by filling out an online self-assessment form at this website which will access if a project has met with the required criteria to resume.

Based on the results of the self-assessment, companies that are ready to resume a project will receive an e-mail with a link for them to apply for approval to restart work.

Upon receiving approval from the BCA, construction workers residing in private residential properties and Housing Board premises can start work.

Workers residing in dormitories will be able to work only after their dormitories have been cleared.

All construction workers who are work permit or S Pass holders will subsequently need to undergo regular Covid-19 testing after they start work.

The BCA will assist companies with scheduling these tests.

Local interior design firm TBG Interior Design managed to have all 12 of its suspended home renovation projects resume work earlier this month.

The firm’s director Michael Ong said he has five new projects that have been on hold.

He said: “The home owners are very eager to start on the renovations. They will be glad that we can now seek approval to start on new projects.”