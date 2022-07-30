More than 19 tonnes of korban meat distributed to over 5,000 beneficiaries: Muis

SINGAPORE - Mosques here have distributed more than 19 tonnes of korban meat this year to more than 5,000 zakat - or alms - beneficiary families this year, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Saturday (July 30).

Those in sheltered homes, Muslim families of inmates, as well as transient workers, also received korban meat this year, added Muis.

The distributed meat makes up part of the 5,400 sheep taken up by the Muslim community here this year for the annual korban ritual, through 54 participating mosques.

Muslims mark Hari Raya Haji - which fell on July 10 here this year - with prayers and the korban ritual, which involves slaughtering livestock and distributing meat to the poor.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ritual - as in the last two years - was performed in Australia from July 10 to 13 instead, with the meat chilled and flown over for distribution, with donated portions going to mosques for dissemination.

Muis president Mohamed Sa'at Abdul Rahman and chief executive Kadir Maideen were among more than 100 volunteers from mosques, Muis and the community who delivered korban meat and briyani in Taman Jurong and Boon Lay on Saturday.

They delivered more than 600kg of meat and 700 packets of briyani to more than 300 households on zakat assistance, as well as welfare homes such as Casa Raudha, Melrose Home and St Andrew's Nursing Home.

Mr Kadir said: "Today's distribution is a key highlight as it embodies the true meaning of korban, which is to share the blessings with everyone.

"With the strong support from our mosques, we managed to spread rahmah (blessings) by distributing the meat donated by the Muslim community to our beneficiaries."