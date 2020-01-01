More than $180k raised for victims in less than a day

More than $180,000 has been raised for the Filipino victims of Sunday's Lucky Plaza accident in less than a day.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), which is raising the funds, collected about $184,000 from around 1,700 donors as of 5.30pm yesterday, according to figures on fund-raising website Giving.sg

All proceeds in the CDE's fund-raising campaign, which started on Monday at 7.45pm, will go directly towards the four injured maids and the beneficiaries of the two maids who died from their injuries after the accident.

When asked, the centre said it has yet to decide how to split the funds raised among the six victims, adding that it needed more time before the details could be worked out.

A CDE spokesman said: "Singaporeans are very generous... This fund should fundamentally go to the six foreign domestic workers after we ascertain the next steps."

On Sunday afternoon, the six Filipino domestic helpers gathered at a pavement in Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza for early celebrations ahead of the New Year when a black Honda car turned towards them, mounted a kerb, hit the group, crashed into the pavement railing and plunged several metres onto the Lucky Plaza carpark exit lane below.

It is believed that the victims were flung from the pavement to the lane below as the car fell.

Two of the women were siblings - Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, who died, and her sister Arceli, 56, who was injured and remains hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

One of their friends in the group of six, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, was also killed.

Two in the group are believed to be relatives: Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37. While Ms Demet has since been discharged, Ms Egnal is hospitalised.

The last woman in the group, Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, has also been discharged.

The six women were a tight-knit group, getting together on most Sundays.

CDE said its fund-raiser for the accident victims will end on Jan 29.

• For more details on the fund-raiser, visit https://bit.ly/36etpgP