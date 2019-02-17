More than 1,600 HDB lifts, lift lobbies to get video information screens

SINGAPORE - Chua Chu Kang Town Council is installing video screens in more than 1,600 HDB lifts and lift lobbies in a bid to improve communication with residents in the area.

The LED screens will have a rolling display of video and static footage offering information such as progress on upgrading works, local events, news items and emergency alerts.

Content will come from the council along with government agencies, local merchant associations and community organisations.

Less than 30 per cent of it will be advertising, in line with official guidelines.

More than 200 panels have been installed since last December and 1,633 lifts and lift lobbies in Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC will have them by June.

"Traditional notice boards are hard to physically update and cluttered with notices," said a Chua Chu Kang Town Council spokesman on Sunday (Feb 17). "This is the first large-scale installation of LED informational screens in HDB lifts and lift lobbies."

Chua Chu Kang Town Council manages more than 70,000 HDB residential and commercial units.

The project was announced on Sunday at Block 807A, Chua Chu Kang Avenue 1.

Five Members of Parliament were in attendance.

Representing Chua Chua Kang GRC were Health Minister Gan Kim Yong; Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Manpower; Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, from the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Manpower; and Mr Yee Chia Hsing.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor from Hong Kah North SMC was also there.