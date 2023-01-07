More than 150 evacuated from HDB block following gas leak in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE – More than 150 people were evacuated from a Housing Board block in Ang Mo Kio on Friday night after combustible gas leaked into the air.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the gas leak near Block 401 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at around 10pm.

When SCDF personnel arrived at the scene, the hazardous materials sensors on a fire engine picked up the presence of the gas in the air.

They then used a water jet and two groundwater monitors to disperse the gas. The water monitors spray water into the air from a stationary point.

More than 150 residents from the block were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

An SCDF spokesman said the source of the leak was identified to be from works being conducted near the block, without specifying what type.

The leak was later patched.

One person who felt unwell was assessed on-site by a paramedic, but later refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times has contacted SP Group for comment.