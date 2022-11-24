More than 1.5 million households will each receive 12 ART kits; distribution started Monday

SINGAPORE – The fourth round of Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kit distribution to households started on Monday, in a drive that will see more than 1.5 million households receive 12 ART kits each in their letterbox in the coming weeks.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung urged individuals to test themselves for Covid-19, especially with the rise in social interactions during the year-end holiday season.

“Do remember to test yourself especially if you have just returned from overseas, are feeling unwell or visiting vulnerable persons,” he added.

SingPost will be delivering the test kits to households. The previous nationwide ART distribution was in July, amid a wave of infections driven by the Omicron XBB variant.

Mr Ong added: “The year-end is also their peak period so we seek your patience and understanding as (SingPost) go about making the deliveries.”

The Ministry of Health had previously said more ART kits will be given to lower-income households and students, when needed.

Beneficiaries of social service offices and family service centres may continue to request additional ART kits at these offices and centres.